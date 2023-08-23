Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

