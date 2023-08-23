NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.88

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 721905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$1,224,819.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$7,189,155.00. Also, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$1,224,819.00. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

