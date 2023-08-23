Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.56. Nordson has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 19.32%. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

