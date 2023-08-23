OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
