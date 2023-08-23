OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

