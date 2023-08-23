Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Raymond James by 198.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

