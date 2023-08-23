Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $258,792,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $743.38.

GWW stock opened at $698.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

