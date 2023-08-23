Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,368 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $1,785,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.12. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.67, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.