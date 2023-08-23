Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Down 0.2 %

KAI stock opened at $211.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on KAI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.