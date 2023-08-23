Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,601,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

