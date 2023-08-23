Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $91,011,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after buying an additional 784,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,804,000 after buying an additional 491,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.