Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

