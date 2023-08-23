Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 24,994 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $618,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 65,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 147.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 96.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 232,530 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.