Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,776 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

