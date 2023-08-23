Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 576 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

