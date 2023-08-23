O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $5,805,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $934.03 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.