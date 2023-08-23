Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.94.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 186.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

