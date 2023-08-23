Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $304.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

