Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

