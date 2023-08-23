Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $280.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 186.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

