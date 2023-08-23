Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.58

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Paragon 28 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paragon 28 by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Paragon 28 by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

