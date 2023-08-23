Paul Gubbay Sells 4,876 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04.

Squarespace stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

