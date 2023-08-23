Paul Howard Sutherland Purchases 5,955 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,577.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 211,490 shares in the company, valued at $482,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 9,027 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,928.58.

On Friday, August 11th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 3,250 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $8,677.50.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 4,509 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $11,588.13.

On Monday, August 7th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 9,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 28 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $67.76.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.96. Gaia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gaia

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.