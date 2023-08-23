Paul Kim Sells 1,798 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulgent Genetics

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.