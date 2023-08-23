Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Peraso Price Performance
Shares of PRSO stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. Peraso has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,211.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Peraso
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
