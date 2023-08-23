Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. Peraso has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,211.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

