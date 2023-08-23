PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) vs. Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Head to Head Contrast

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,143.98%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than PetVivo.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -421.17% -84.05% -52.33% PetVivo -988.42% -863.27% -317.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 2.65 -$12.04 million N/A N/A PetVivo $920,000.00 30.11 -$8.72 million ($0.90) -2.34

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats PetVivo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

