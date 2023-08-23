PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Barclays began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

