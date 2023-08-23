Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $20.00 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

