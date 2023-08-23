Phillip M. Miller Sells 10,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

PEB stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 60,259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 85,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

