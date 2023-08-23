Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 9,144 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FMC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after purchasing an additional 363,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

