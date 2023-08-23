Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 989 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $406.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

