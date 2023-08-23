Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 73,532 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 68,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 283.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 567,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $871,398 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

