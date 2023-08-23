Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $284.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
