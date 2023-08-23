Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 476.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 129,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 309.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 139,155 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

