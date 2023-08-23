Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

