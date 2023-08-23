Pictet Asset Management SA Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,696 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.27% of Zai Lab worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

