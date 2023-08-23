Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 84.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

