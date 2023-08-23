Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,306 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,332,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,661,000 after buying an additional 1,507,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

