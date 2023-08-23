Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 36,940 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bunge by 67.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 68,984 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 774,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

