Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917,133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $43.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

