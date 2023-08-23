Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 13,927 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

