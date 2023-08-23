Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PXD opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.