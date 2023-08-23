PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.90

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.90 and last traded at C$26.83, with a volume of 7172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9495463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.