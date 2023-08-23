Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier by 2,204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

