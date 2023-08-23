Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $20.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after buying an additional 1,205,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.