Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,282 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of GameStop worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GameStop by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of -0.38.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,751,024.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

