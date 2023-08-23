Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 951 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $150.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

