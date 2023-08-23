Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Hexcel worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.