Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 292,626 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1,228.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of SouthState worth $22,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,906,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SouthState by 66.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 394,511 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

