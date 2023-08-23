Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 727,710 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

