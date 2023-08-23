Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.